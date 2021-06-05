Advertisement

Lincoln group makes quilt of masks for Nebraska History Museum

By Jared Austin
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Helping document the history of the pandemic, a Lincoln group made a quilt of masks. On Saturday, it went inside the Nebraska History Museum.

Around 90 masks have been sewn on the quilt. It was made by over 100 different sewists in Lincoln. The Quilting Group helped makeover 34,000 masks for over 70 different organizations during the pandemic. The organizers said it’s a huge deal to be able to put the quilt in a museum’s permanent collection.

“It’s emotional because we hope we have saved lives and we hope we’ve made an impact with our over 34,000 masks and the other PPE we’ve made,” said Sheila Green, the quilt of masks maker.

Senior objects curator for the Nebraska History Museum, Laura Mooney, said, “I was, of course, really excited about it. I thought it sounded like a fantastic idea and a really creative way to showcase all of the wonderful work they’ve done over the past year.”

The quilt doesn’t have a specific spot yet inside the museum. There’s another quilt of masks made by the same group. Friday night, one went into the International Quilt Museum on UNL’s East Campus.

