Nebraska universities announce vaccine requirements

(Source: Gray Media)(Source: Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska Medical Center is requiring faculty, staff and students to document whether they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Omaha World-Herald reports the requirement kicks in June 21. Documentation is required because medical students work with patients in clinics and hospital wards.

Faculty, staff and students who choose not to get vaccinated will be required to wear masks. Health security official says the documentation is only required for the medical center and not other campuses in the University of Nebraska system.

Creighton University will require students to be fully vaccinated at the Omaha and Phoenix campuses starting July 7

