Sunday Forecast: More clouds, summery temperatures to finish the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pools will likely remain pretty crowded on Sunday as temperatures will continue climb into the upper 80s to low 90s as we finish the weekend. The big difference between Saturday and Sunday will likely be some added cloud cover through the day instead of seeing mainly sunny skies.

Clouds are expected to filter overnight tonight and into Sunday morning as an upper level low continues to drift north out of the southern plains, bringing more moisture along with it. Look for a mix of sun and clouds through the day on Sunday with more breezy south winds gusting up to around 30 MPH. Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska likely stay dry on Sunday, but parts of northeastern and down towards southwestern Nebraska will have a small chance for some spotty showers or thunderstorms as a weak front tries to scoot into the area into Sunday afternoon and evening. Any moisture we see on Sunday should stay fairly isolated and fairly light.

Clouds will increase overnight and into Sunday morning across eastern parts of the state, which should cool temperatures back by a few degrees. Mainly dry weather is expected, though a few spotty showers will be possible from northeastern Nebraska into southwestern parts of the state along a weak cool front. (KOLN)

Overnight lows will remain mild as south winds will help keep temperatures from falling too far tonight. Look for lows for most of 10/11 Country in the lower to middle 60s with increasing cloudiness overnight tonight.

Temperatures remain warm overnight and into Sunday morning, with lows only falling to the lower and middle 60s. (KOLN)

Temperatures on Sunday will again be well above average and for most will reach into the lower 90s - so a little cooler than Saturday for parts of northern and western Nebraska, but about where most of central and southwestern Nebraska were on Sunday. Southeastern parts of the state are expected to be a few degrees cooler thanks to some added cloud cover. Look for highs in this corner of the state to reach the mid to upper 80s on Sunday afternoon. Dew point temperatures will also continue to climb a few degrees and are forecast to reach the lower and middle 60s by Sunday afternoon. so muggy conditions are expected across the area.

Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler in southeastern Nebraska with some added cloud cover on Sunday. (KOLN)

The extended forecast continues to be highlighted be a lengthy stretch of pretty warm and humid weather. Temperatures should generally sit in the lower to middle 90s over the next week with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunday and Monday likely stay dry in Lincoln, but then we will see some low-end chances for scattered showers and storms in the forecast beyond that as several weak disturbances pass through the area.

Temperatures cool back a few degrees into the upper 80s on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds, but should stay in the low to mid 90s through the week next week with small chances for rain nearly everyday. (KOLN)

