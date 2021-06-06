Defense on display in 63rd Shrine Bowl

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Defense was on full display at during the 63rd Annual Shrine Bowl. The yearly summer game takes place at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium Foster Field. The North team struck first on a short 2 yard touchdown run by Dexter Larsen in the first quarter. Kelen Meyer, Ord, added the extra point and a field goal during the game for the North team. On the South Team Lincoln High’s Isaac Montgomery sacked Cole Payton twice. The North team won 10-3.

About the Shrine Bowl:

The Nebraska Shrine Bowl is the longest running high school all-star football game in Nebraska. Since 1958, the game has helped support Shriners Hospitals for Children®and its mission to serve children in need of expert medical care. More than 1.4million children have benefited from Shriners Hospitals’ unique way of providing hope and healing, regardless of the families’ ability to pay.

