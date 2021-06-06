Lincoln group helps rescue 35 animals from Texas animal shelter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dolly’s Legacy Animal Rescue helped rescue 35 dogs and cats on Saturday from a Texas animal shelter. The group brought 24 dogs and 11 cats that will go up for adoption.

Adoption coordinator Lindy Mara said, “Going and seeing all of those animals get unloaded from the truck and then have their fosters come and pick them up and knowing that they’re going to a place where they’ll be loved because so many of these animals have just not experienced love.”

Many of these animals will have a new home sometime in the future. At least one of them will have a new one tonight.

“I’m excited to go see my new foster pup and bring him home and just love on him,” Mara said.

Mara not only volunteers at Dolly’s but also helps rescue animals on her own.

In 2020 during the pandemic, she said she rescued at least 12 dogs.

Mara said, “It’s always pretty exciting when you get to have that new foster. it’s a little apprehensive because you have to see how they get along with your dogs, but overall it goes well.”

Mara said Dolly’s typically pulls animals from Texas and Oklahoma where animal rescues are at full capacity.

“My job is to show them that people are trusted, that people love them and that they can relax and live their lives and just open up,” Mara said.

Although Mara loves to bring foster pets in, it’s always hard to see them move on to a new home.

At the end of the day, she knows she served her purpose and gave the love the animals have never had before.

If you’d like to adopt one of these animals, click here.

