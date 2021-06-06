Advertisement

Missing inmate returns to facility

Ronald Sowards
Ronald Sowards
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who was reported missing on June 3, 2021 has returned to the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Ronald Sowards came back to the Community Correctional Center-Lincoln on June 5, 2021.

Sowards started his sentence on August 20, 2018. He was sentenced to eight to 12 years for burglary in Lancaster County as well as burglary and possession/receiving a stolen firearm in Saunders County. Sowards has a tentative release date of November 19, 2023. His parole eligibility date is January 5, 2022.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

