Missouri River expected to see lower flows this year

In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 photo, corn stalks litter a dried-out field that was flooded...
In this Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 photo, corn stalks litter a dried-out field that was flooded after a nearby levee failed along the Missouri River near Saline City, Mo. The Corps of Engineers estimates it will cost $1 billion to repair levees damaged by this year's flooding in the Missouri River basin alone. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel (custom credit) | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (AP) — Two years after Missouri River flooding ravaged parts of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and Missouri, officials are now dealing with what’s shaping up to be one of the river’s driest years.

The Norfolk (Nebraska) Daily News reports that significantly less water is expected to flow into the river this year because conditions remain so dry and snowpack is below normal levels. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says its forecast from last month hasn’t changed.

The Corps estimated Thursday that 17.9 million acre feet of water will flow into the river this year. That is only about 69% of the average of 25.8 million acre feet, which would make this year the 22nd driest in the upper basin since 1898.

