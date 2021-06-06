Monday Forecast: Hot and humid to start the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Not much will change as we head into the new work as more summer heat is expected to headline the forecast throughout the entire week, with perhaps a few chances for rain mixed in.

Into Sunday night, there will be a weak cold front across parts of central and western Nebraska that will stall out across the area. Between the front and heating of the day, it could produce a few spotty showers or isolated t’storms. Lincoln and most of eastern Nebraska likely stays dry through Sunday night. Into the day on Monday, clouds are expected to decrease with sunny to mostly sunny skies expected by the afternoon.

Clouds should decrease through Sunday night with mostly sunny skies expected for most of the state by Monday afternoon. (KOLN)

Temperatures will remain above average into the day on Monday with morning lows in the mid 60s for most and afternoon highs again reaching the upper 80s to low 90s across the state.

Low temperatures will fall into the mid 60s for most of the state tonight. (KOLN)

Temperatures on Monday should range from the upper 80s to low 90s. (KOLN)

Dew point temperatures will likely stay in the lower to middle 60s again by Monday afternoon, so it will feel sticky at times through the day. South winds for most will check in at around 10 MPH.

Temperatures will remain into the 90s through the upcoming week. Look for our warmest days to likely come on Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures in Lincoln are forecast to climb to the middle and upper 90s. A cold front is forecast to sweep through the state Thursday evening which will bring thunderstorm chances back into the forecast, with the potential for some strong to severe storms as well. Temperatures will be a few degrees cooler behind the front for Friday and into the weekend, but will still stay above average and into the lower 90s.

Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s for Monday and Tuesday before jumping to the mid and upper 90s for Wednesday and Thursday. Rain chances should stay confined to Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. (KOLN)

