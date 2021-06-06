Second teen dies in north Omaha shooting, police still looking for suspects

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police has confirmed the second teen in last Thursday’s shooting has died Saturday.

Seventeen-year-olds Javondre McIntosh and Jiaquan Williams were taken to Nebraska Medical Center on June, 3 when officers found both teens with gunshot injuries after responding to a Shotspotter follow-up call to North 29th Circle, near Pinkney Street.

Officers say Williams succumbed to his injuries and McIntosh was suffered life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition.

According to the release, the Homicide Unit has felony arrests for Lerajai Key, 17, and Terrance Moore, 16, in regards to the death of Williams. They say the deadly shooting was in the area of 29th and Bristol on June 3.

The Homicide Unit has obtained felony arrest warrants for Lerajai KEY and Terrance MOORE in regards to the homicide of Jiaquan WILLIAMS

If you have any info call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 402-444-STOP (7867) at https://t.co/xUNWVRzXmB or the p3tips mobile app pic.twitter.com/KeMaiTeKP6 — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) June 4, 2021

Anyone with information about the suspects or their vehicle is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at p3tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.