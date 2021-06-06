Advertisement

Second teen dies in north Omaha shooting, police still looking for suspects

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police has confirmed the second teen in last Thursday’s shooting has died Saturday.

Seventeen-year-olds Javondre McIntosh and Jiaquan Williams were taken to Nebraska Medical Center on June, 3 when officers found both teens with gunshot injuries after responding to a Shotspotter follow-up call to North 29th Circle, near Pinkney Street.

Officers say Williams succumbed to his injuries and McIntosh was suffered life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition.

According to the release, the Homicide Unit has felony arrests for Lerajai Key, 17, and Terrance Moore, 16, in regards to the death of Williams. They say the deadly shooting was in the area of 29th and Bristol on June 3.

Anyone with information about the suspects or their vehicle is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) at p3tips.com or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

