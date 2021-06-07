Chot, Muma, Weber Receive Lincoln Track Club 2021 Scholarships

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Track Club (LTC) will award three $2,500 scholarships in 2021 to local high school cross country and track and field athletes. This is the 8th consecutive year the LTC has presented these awards.

“As a board, it’s our honor to award scholarships to these outstanding student athletes,” said Ryan Regnier, LTC president. “It is a part of the LTC mission to encourage the sport of running for all different levels of competitors. We are excited these scholarships will be used by the recipients to further their education and opportunity to run at the collegiate level. This is another way to showcase the LTC mission to run, connect and give back to the community.”

The 2021 scholarship recipients are:

• Liem Chot, Lincoln North Star: Chot has run cross country and track all four years of his high school career (*losing one track season to covid). Among many highlights, he helped lead the Lincoln North Star team to the city team title in cross country last fall, and he finished second in the 3200 meters at the 2021 Nebraska State Track and Field championships this year with a time of 9:03, a personal best. He also took second in the 1600 meters. He was the Gatorade Boys Runner of the Year in 2020. Chot plans to run track and cross country at Temple University.

• Jenna Muma, Lincoln East: Muma has run cross country and track at the varsity level all four years of her high school career (*losing one track season to covid). Among her highlights, she is a two-time all class gold medal winner in the 1600 meters, a member of the state record 3200 meter relay team, individual runner-up in the state cross country meet and three-time member of the state championship team in cross country. Muma plans to run cross country and track for Wichita State University, where she will major in health sciences.

• Eve Weber, Lincoln East: Weber has run cross country and track all four years of her high school career, with three years of cross country at the varsity level and four years of track at the varsity level (*losing one track season to covid). Among her highlights, she is a two-time state qualifier for both cross country and track. She is a state medalist in the 1600 meter relay and a three-time member of East’s state champion cross country team. Weber plans to run cross country and track at Washburn University, where she will major in elementary education.

The LTC established the scholarship program in 2013 to assist area high school cross country and track and field athletes who plan to compete at the next level. Scholarships were first awarded in 2014 to six athletes in the amount of $1,000 each. Beginning in 2015, the amount was upped to $2,500 each for up to six recipients.

Since 2014, the LTC has awarded $91,000 in scholarships to 40 athletes. The Lincoln Track Club was established in 1975 by an eager group of track enthusiasts as a non-profit community service organization to promote running throughout the area and provide educational assistance for its runners. For over 40 years the LTC has stayed true to its roots as a non-profit, all-volunteer organization and gave $237,557 back to the community in 2019 and $121,000 in 2020. The LTC is a member club of both the Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) and USA Track and Field.

