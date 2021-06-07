Hot and humid first half of the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Above average temperatures are likely for the week ahead. The dew point will likely be above 60 most days this week so it will feel humid. Rain chances are slim to begin the week, but should increase for Thursday and Friday.

Today will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. High temperatures are going to be in the upper 80s to low 90s with south winds at 5 to 15 mph. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm from mid-afternoon to early evening. There could be some scattered showers and thunderstorms in Central and Western Nebraska late tonight as the low level jet increases in that area.

Above average temperatures are in the forecast for this afternoon. (KOLN)

Tuesday looks to also be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with south-southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph. There is a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Very warm again Tuesday afternoon. (KOLN)

Wednesday will be hot and humid with highs in the low to mid 90s. There is also a 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Thursday could be our hottest day of the year so far with highs in the mid to upper 90s. A cold front and an upper level disturbance look to move through the area late Thursday into early Friday. There will be a 30 to 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday morning so that is going to be our best chance of rain this week. The upcoming weekend looks to be mostly sunny and dry.

Our hottest temperatures of the year so far are in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Best chance of rain looks to be late Thursday into early Friday. (KOLN)

