Advertisement

Florida man chases after stolen Lamborghini on scooter

By WSVN Staff
Updated: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) - A Lamborghini was stolen by a 14-year-old, and the owner used a scooter to chase after his prized possession.

On Tuesday, Chris Sander heard his Lamborghini start up.

“I look out the window, and I see somebody driving it away,” Sander said.

He grabbed his scooter and chased after his stolen Lamborghini.

The teen was eventually stopped and taken into custody, but not before running away from police.

Andre Kaline was sitting on his porch when the young suspect came running up to him after ditching the vehicle.

“I didn’t know if he had a weapon. I wasn’t sure how crazy he was. I was trying to talk and calm him down.” Kaline said. “He asked me for advice. He’s like, ‘I’m 14. I don’t know what to do.’”

Kaline advised the teen to turn himself in and seconds later, an officer appeared.

The Lamborghini was parked nearby with no one inside and eventually, driven off by its rightful owner.

“Honestly, I can’t believe it happened,” Sander said.

He believes that the teen broke into his garage and was able to find the Lamborghini’s keys.

Copyright 2021 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carly Schaaf
‘Suspicious’ death of missing Lincoln woman still under investigation, police say
Man shot in the face at party is fighting for his life
42-year-old Corrine Kucera
LPD responds to burglary in southeast Lincoln
LFR & LPD at the scene of a fire and robbery at an apartment near 14th & C Streets, Friday...
LPD searching for suspect from robbery, arson case
Bacon-based food truck opens in Lincoln
Bacon-based food truck opens in Lincoln

Latest News

FILE - This Jan. 26, 2015 file photo shows Lisa Banes in Park City, Utah. The “Gone Girl” and...
‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes dies 10 days after hit-and-run
Biden preparing intensely for Putin's tactics with aides and allies.
Biden eases trade friction with EU ahead of Putin summit
The partisan Arizona audit is reaching a milestone.
Arizona audit nears milestone
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
The partisan Maricopa County ballot review has been plagued by a 'slew of problems.'
Arizona audit of 2020 election hits hand-count milestone