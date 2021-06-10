NSP identifies family killed in head-on semi crash near Scribner

SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol confirmed that four people were killed as the result of a head-on crash Thursday involving a semi-truck.

A mom, dad, and child were pronounced dead at the scene after their southbound Pontiac sedan was attempting to pass another vehicle, lost control, and hit the semi.

NSP later identified the victims as a family from Fremont: Heidi Lykens-Huisman, 37, was driving; Joshua Huisman, 29, 10-year-old boy Jaymasin Lykens and 9-month-old girl Nova Huisman were passengers in the vehicle.

The baby was transported by Scribner Rescue to the hospital in Fremont and later passed away.

Scribner Police officers said their preliminary investigation indicates that a car with several passengers may have tried to pass another car on the two-lane highway when it hit the truck. NSP also said that “improper passing” likely led to the crash.

Authorities reported that a semi-truck crash Thursday morning, June 10, 2021, near Scribner, Neb., resulted in multiple fatalities. (Courtesy photo)

The driver of the semi, a 37-year-old man from Beemer, was not injured, NSP said.

“Investigators are working to identify the victims at this time. Family relationships of those involved are not known as of this report. Further information will be released when appropriate,” NSP said in a news release.

#BREAKING - on HWY 275 in Dodge County outside of Scribner. Officials confirm that three people - a mom, dad and young child - have died after hitting a semi head on. A toddler was transported to a local hospital. Updates to come. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/HwPjvTGobr — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) June 10, 2021

The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. on Highway 75 near the west edge of Scribner, located about 21 miles northwest of Fremont, and remains under investigation, NSP news releases state.

Authorities closed Highway 275 from the Highway 77 split east of Hooper to the Highway 91 split east of Snyder for several hours on Thursday after the crash. NSP said in a Thursday night update that the road had reopened.

Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies and Scribner officers assisted at the scene.

State patrol confirms that a 4th person has died - a young child was taken to the hospital earlier with unknown injuries. It appears they have now died too. https://t.co/kbjlEDxdtD — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) June 10, 2021

Fremont Public Schools issued a statement late Thursday, noting that a district crisis team for those in need of services following the death of fourth-grader Jaymasin, who they said was in the Pathfinder Program at Clarmar Elementary. Those services were scheduled to be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at his school, and at Howard Elementary.

“This is a tragic loss for our community and school district. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Jaymasin and his family.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.