NSP identifies family killed in head-on semi crash near Scribner
SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol confirmed that four people were killed as the result of a head-on crash Thursday involving a semi-truck.
A mom, dad, and child were pronounced dead at the scene after their southbound Pontiac sedan was attempting to pass another vehicle, lost control, and hit the semi.
NSP later identified the victims as a family from Fremont: Heidi Lykens-Huisman, 37, was driving; Joshua Huisman, 29, 10-year-old boy Jaymasin Lykens and 9-month-old girl Nova Huisman were passengers in the vehicle.
The baby was transported by Scribner Rescue to the hospital in Fremont and later passed away.
Scribner Police officers said their preliminary investigation indicates that a car with several passengers may have tried to pass another car on the two-lane highway when it hit the truck. NSP also said that “improper passing” likely led to the crash.
The driver of the semi, a 37-year-old man from Beemer, was not injured, NSP said.
“Investigators are working to identify the victims at this time. Family relationships of those involved are not known as of this report. Further information will be released when appropriate,” NSP said in a news release.
The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. on Highway 75 near the west edge of Scribner, located about 21 miles northwest of Fremont, and remains under investigation, NSP news releases state.
Authorities closed Highway 275 from the Highway 77 split east of Hooper to the Highway 91 split east of Snyder for several hours on Thursday after the crash. NSP said in a Thursday night update that the road had reopened.
Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies and Scribner officers assisted at the scene.
Fremont Public Schools issued a statement late Thursday, noting that a district crisis team for those in need of services following the death of fourth-grader Jaymasin, who they said was in the Pathfinder Program at Clarmar Elementary. Those services were scheduled to be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at his school, and at Howard Elementary.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.