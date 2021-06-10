Advertisement

LSO investigating after human remains found near Pawnee Lake

Body found at Pawnee Lake
(1011 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 10, 2021 at 1:29 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found near Pawnee Lake.

At a press conference on Thursday afternoon. Sheriff Terry Wagner said law enforcement found the human remains on the southwest side of the lake around 11:15 a.m.

Wagner said that law enforcement found the remains and not a civilian.

Remains Found near Pawnee Lake
(1011 NOW)

He said the remains were covered up and “not visible to the naked eye”, but would not elaborate on what it was covered with. It was found in an area that is not commonly mowed, Wagner said.

The age, sex, and race of the person are not known and there is no indication as to how long the remains have been there. An autopsy is scheduled in Douglas County on Friday.

The location is being treated as a crime scene.

“There will be no Public Access for vehicular or water traffic to the southwest side of Pawnee Lake while the scene is being investigated. Expect road closures in the area,” LSO said in a release.

1011 NOW asked if the remains could be those of missing La Vista boy Ryan Larsen or missing Lincoln woman Carly Schaaf, and Wagner said his department is keeping those cases in mind.

