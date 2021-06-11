Advertisement

Arkansas trooper sued after pregnant driver’s vehicle flips following PIT maneuver

By CNN Staff
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:17 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (CNN) - An Arkansas woman is suing the State Patrol over a trooper’s use of a PIT maneuver in July 2020 that resulted in flipping her vehicle.

Janice Nicole Harper claims she was two months pregnant when the trooper bumped her car, causing her to hit a concrete barrier.

Her vehicle then flipped over, briefly leaving her trapped inside as seen in the dashcam video.

The trooper, Rodney Dunn, said Harper was speeding and ignored his signals to pull over.

Harper claims she wasn’t trying to evade arrest, and she was just looking for a safe place to stop her car.

She was cited for speeding and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

According to Harper’s attorney, the trooper’s actions were reckless and put his client at substantial risk of physical injury.

Harper’s unborn baby was unharmed in the crash.

Arkansas State Police have not responded to a request for comment on the case.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD responds to drive-by shooting near Tanker Hill Park
A stray dog gets a much needed haircut after being found with more than six pounds of matted fur.
Stray dog transformed after trimming 6 pounds of matted fur
Car crashes into tree, sending one to hospital
44-year old Trenton Esch was arrested Saturday after a brief stand off with law enforcement....
Central Nebraska man convicted of killing his stepmother
Sam DiDonato recreates his viral moment from 2016 for WOWT's Rex Smith at his home in Omaha on...
College World Series flashback: Omaha teen recalls viral moment 5 years later

Latest News

Nebraska governor plans to send troops to Texas to help border crisis
Nebraska teen charged as an adult in the death of 6-month-old daughter
This photo provided by Alicia Jossey shows debris covering the street in East Brewton, Ala., on...
12 dead in Alabama due to Claudette, including 10 children
Police and firefighters respond after a truck drove into a crowd of people during The Stonewall...
Officials: Deadly Pride parade crash appears unintentional
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber has been found in North Carolina river