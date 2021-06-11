Family, officials meet with Omaha Police to view bodycam video connected to shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police body-camera footage shared with family members and group of officials doesn’t show the moment a man died after a chase Thursday night, according to State Sen. Terrell McKinney.

The family of Nigel Phillips and several elected leaders confirm he was the man who died in the incident OPD is investigating as an in-custody death.

“The footage doesn’t show the shooting,” McKinney told 6 News. “You see officers chasing him. He runs through a yard, and officers are commanding him to surrender. Then you hear a shot, and after that several officers form a line or perimeter and approach the body.”

Johnson said OPD Chief Todd Schmaderer and two other OPD officials met with her, State Sens. McKinney and Justin Wayne, who represent districts in north Omaha; as well as Phillips’ parents and two other family members.

While the group was shown only some of the footage, Johnson called the meeting historic — and says she’s looking forward to furthering community engagement with police and the public. Johnson and the Phillips’ family said police showed empathy and transparency during the meeting, which they look forward to seeing in the future.

State and local law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident that happened after a crash and foot pursuit Thursday night in north Omaha, OPD Deputy Chief Ken Kanger said at the scene.

He said the Omaha Police officer involved in the incident at 34th Street and Laurel Avenue reports that the man shot himself and that no officer fired a weapon.

A family member told 6 News that Phillips was out on bond for several felonies.

