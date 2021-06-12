Advertisement

Bricks of Honor takes place at Veterans Memorial Garden in Lincoln

By Kamri Sylve
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -People in Lincoln gathered at the Veteran’s Memorial Garden in Antelope Park for the Annual Bricks of Honor event on Saturday.

This is the 30th year the event has been put on. Saturday’s ceremony combined bricks from 2020 and 2021, honoring 111 veterans and their families. Bricks are purchased and recognized as a way for families and the community to remember those who’ve served.

At the ceremony, people prayed, sang patriotic songs and veterans names were read out loud.

“It means so much to hear their names said out loud and be in a space where you can be comfortable telling stories and talking about them,” said Maggie Stuckey, Director of Lincoln Parks Foundation. “I think what this event offers is that safe space for families to come, talk about their veterans, their stories, both war stories and the stories from back home about memories they have of them.”

Bricks are still available. If you’d like to purchase one to honor your veteran, you can reach out to the Lincoln Parks Foundation or Lincoln Parks and Recreation.

