Man in critical condition after being shot in the face at party

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police responded to a fight at a party after a man was shot in the face on Saturday morning.

According to LPD, officers were called to a party near 61st Street and Cleveland Avenue at around 4 a.m. after a fight broke between a dozen or so individuals. During the incident a man, about 30 years old, was shot in the face. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have yet been made.

This incident is still under investigation. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for more details.

