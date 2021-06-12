Advertisement

Man sentenced to at least 40 years in prison for role in deadly home invasion

By Associated Press
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to at least 40 years in prison for his role in a home invasion that led to the deaths of two people in Lincoln.

Rubin Thomas, of Lincoln, was sentenced Thursday in the July 2019 break-in that caused the deaths of Audrea Craig and Martae Green.

Prosecutors alleged Thomas planned the home invasion to rob Craig of drugs and money but was not in the house when the shootings occurred. Green and his brother allegedly broke into the home. Craig shot Green and he returned fire, killing her. Green died later from his wounds.

