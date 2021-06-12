Advertisement

MISSING: 20 year anniversary of Jason Jolkowski’s disappearance

By Leigh Waldman
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 12:46 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Twenty years ago on June 13, 2001, Jason Jolkowski went missing without a trace.

The then 19-year-old was walking seven blocks from his home to Benson High School in order to catch a ride to work. Unfortunately, he never made it.

Over the past two decades, Jason’s case has gone cold. Although, the Omaha Police Department still investigates leads as they come in.

Jason’s mother, Kelly Murphy, says this anniversary is a particularly hard one.

“Unfortunately, with this mark, I will have not had him more years than I had him in my life since he disappeared at the age 19. He was almost 20, but he was 19. That’s just hard to fathom. 20 years, that’s two decades.”

This Sunday, June 13th, Jason’s friends and family will gather at Robert’s Park at 2 p.m. by the tree planted for Jason to paint rocks with the hashtag #FindJasonJ.

The public is also encouraged to participate.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Pawnee Lake
UPDATE: Human remains found at Pawnee Lake identified
Parents of three girls killed in 2019 traffic crash sue Sarpy County
Man in critical condition after being shot in the face at party
Crete Police Department on the lookout for three potential-juvenile vandals
Nine-year-old Madalynn Stuck wants to make a difference, and she’s doing it by selling lemonade.
Lincoln girl sells lemonade, donates to drowning prevention & instrument rentals

Latest News

10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Temperatures should generally sit in the mid to upper 90s as we start the work week on Monday.
Monday Forecast: Staying hot to start the week
LFR & LPD at the scene of a fire and robbery at an apartment near 14th & C Streets, Friday...
LPD searching for suspect from robbery, arson case
Bacon-based food truck opens in Lincoln.
Bacon based food truck opens in Lincoln
Bacon-based food truck opens in Lincoln
Bacon-based food truck opens in Lincoln