MISSING: 20 year anniversary of Jason Jolkowski’s disappearance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Twenty years ago on June 13, 2001, Jason Jolkowski went missing without a trace.

The then 19-year-old was walking seven blocks from his home to Benson High School in order to catch a ride to work. Unfortunately, he never made it.

Over the past two decades, Jason’s case has gone cold. Although, the Omaha Police Department still investigates leads as they come in.

Jason’s mother, Kelly Murphy, says this anniversary is a particularly hard one.

“Unfortunately, with this mark, I will have not had him more years than I had him in my life since he disappeared at the age 19. He was almost 20, but he was 19. That’s just hard to fathom. 20 years, that’s two decades.”

This Sunday, June 13th, Jason’s friends and family will gather at Robert’s Park at 2 p.m. by the tree planted for Jason to paint rocks with the hashtag #FindJasonJ.

The public is also encouraged to participate.

