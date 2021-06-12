Sunday Forecast: More sunshine and more 90s!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast remains largely unchanged as we head into the day on Sunday as a ridge of high pressure aloft combined with a surface high pressure system sliding to our east will dominate the weather as we finish the weekend.

Skies will remain clear as we head overnight and into Sunday morning with more sunshine expected throughout most of the day on Sunday. While Lincoln and eastern Nebraska will stay rain free on Sunday with plenty of sunshine, a few storms and increasing clouds are possible for parts of western Nebraska as storms could fire along a stationary boundary across the NE-SD border as well as from the heating of the day off the High Plains. If we do get some storms to fire on Sunday evening, there should be a decent amount of instability for storms to work with and they would likely follow that instability axis into parts of southwestern Nebraska into Sunday night. As such, there is a marginal risk for severe weather across the western third of the state for the day on Sunday as storms could produce some isolated severe hail or wind gusts.

As far as temperatures are concerned, it should be another pleasant start to Sunday with near normal temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s across the coverage area with plenty of sunshine to start the day.

By Sunday afternoon as high pressure slides off to our east, more southerly winds across the state at 5 to 15 MPH will help to bump up temperatures into the lower and middle 90s across the state. While dew points may be a bit higher than Saturday, they still should be fairly comfortable for this time of year and mainly in the 50s to near 60°. The UV index is still expected to be up to a 10 - which is in the very high category. It should be another nice day to get outside, just make sure you remember the sunscreen!

The extended forecast keeps temperatures in the lower 90s as we start the new work week on Monday with temperatures climbing to the mid 90s on Wednesday and then into the upper 90s on Thursday ahead of a cold front that should move through the area Thursday evening and into Friday. That will cool temperatures back a few degrees on Friday, but they’ll likely remain in the lower 90s. Temperatures should cool back a few more degrees from there into Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. There are some small chances for rain sprinkled in the forecast as several weak disturbances will try and move through the area, but for the most part, the strong upper level ridge over the area will keep any meaningful rain chances out of the forecast over the next week.

