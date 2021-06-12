Advertisement

UPDATE: Human remains found at Pawnee Lake identified

Body found at Pawnee Lake
Body found at Pawnee Lake(1011 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office have released the identity of a deceased person found at Pawnee Lake.

LSO initiated an investigation into the human remains found at Pawnee Lake on Thursday at 11:54 a.m. Due to the evidence found at the scene, LSO investigators considered the death suspicious.

An autopsy was conducted at 1 p.m. on June 11, 2021, and the identity of the deceased person was confirmed to be 23-year-old Carly Schaaf.

Carly Schaaf
Carly Schaaf(Lincoln Police)

Carly was reported missing by her mother on May 19, 2021. During that investigation, investigators determined she had gone missing under suspicious circumstances. The manner and cause of death are unknown at this time.

Crime Scene Technicians processed the scene. Areas around the lake had been closed but are now open.

At this time, there is not an ongoing threat to general public. This investigation is ongoing, and LPD encourages anyone with information to call 402-441-6000, the 24-hour tip line at 402-441- 9903, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

A press conference will be held Monday, June 14 at 8:45 a.m. in the Lincoln Police Department Media Briefing room.

Remains Found near Pawnee Lake
Remains Found near Pawnee Lake(1011 NOW)

