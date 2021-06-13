Crete Police Department on the lookout for three potential-juvenile vandals

CRETE, Neb. (KOLN) - The Crete Police Department is looking for three potential juveniles who went on a spree of causing damage to vehicles, including slashing tires and keying paint, on Friday.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. and continued possibly into the early morning hours of Saturday.

If you have any information regarding this incident, or if you have a home security system that may have caught this incident or the three potential juveniles walking near your house, please call the Crete Police Department at 402-826-4311.

