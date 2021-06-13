Lincoln girl sells lemonade, donates to drowning prevention & instrument rentals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - According to the CDC, drowning claims more lives of children ages 1 to 4 than any other cause. That’s why 9-year-old Madalynn Stuck is trying to help, and she’s doing it by selling lemonade.

“It is very important to help spread kindness,” said Madalynn. The way she’s done that for the past three years is by setting up her own lemonade stand.

Each year, donations go to help a new cause of Madalynn’s choice.

“The first one, I did for the firefighters, and I brought them Firehouse subs for lunch. The second one, I did the Santa Cop Program. The third one, I wanted to make chemo care packages for cancer patients,” Madalynn told 10/11.

In 2021, she’s donating to two different causes. The first one is the Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation. “It was a really sad story, and I knew that I had to help donate to this,” Madalynn said.

At 2.5 years old, Joshua Collingsworth lost his life by drowning. His dad, Blake Collingsworth said Joshua, “fell in the water,” and he didn’t have the skill set to self rescue or float at that point.”

Now, Joshua’s parents want to help the tragedy not happen to any other child, which is why they opened the Float 4 Life facility.

“We’re teaching the children that if they fall in the water or when they go in the water, they hold their breath, and they flip on their back and can float on their back and float like an otter does,” Collingsworth said.

Because of each cup of lemonade Madalynn sold, more kids will now be able to learn about water safety. “Sometimes, people think one dollar isn’t enough, but when it adds up, it makes a difference,” Madalynn said.

The other difference Madalynn is trying to make is by giving some of the donations to kids at her school so they can rent instruments, “They might not able to afford it, so I wanted to sponsor a couple of those students who normally might not be able to,” she said.

When 10/11 NOW’s Kamri Sylve asked Madalynn why she keeps setting up her lemonade stand, she said she just wants to make a difference. “I also love how everyone is being so kind and is helping,” said Madalynn.

The Float 4 Life facility is now open for kids to register. They’re also looking for more coaches and instructors to teach lessons. For more information on both, visit their website or Facebook page.

