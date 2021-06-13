Monday Forecast: Staying hot to start the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level ridge of high pressure will dominate the weather pattern over the coming days leading to some very hot weather across the state and across the western half of the United States as temperatures will continue to climb well into the 90s and likely into the lower 100s as we head towards the middle of this week. That upper level ridge will also keep the weather mainly dry over the coming days, though a few weak disturbances passing through the area will keep some small chances for rain in the forecast.

Lincoln and eastern Nebraska will likely stay dry into the day on Monday, but we’ll likely see more clouds than we have the past few days with mostly to partly sunny skies in the morning and early afternoon with skies becoming mainly sunny by the late afternoon and evening. There will be a weak boundary trying to push through the area and with that boundary + the heating of the day there could be a stray storm or two that tries to develop. Parts of western Nebraska could see a few more isolated strong storms into Monday evening and Monday night as the heating of the day could fire off a few storms off the higher terrain with storms pushing southeast into the area.

We'll see more clouds on Monday with mainly dry weather for eastern Nebraska. Skies should become sunny to mostly sunny in the late afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

The heating of the day on Monday will be enough to potentially lead to some isolated severe storms across the High Plains and into western Nebraska. (KOLN)

Temperatures will be a bit warmer Sunday night into Monday than they have the past few nights when a good portion of the area has seen overnight lows in the 50s. Tonight we should see temperatures dropping into the lower and middle 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies for western Nebraska and mostly clear to partly cloudy skies for eastern Nebraska.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer into Monday morning with lows in the low to mid 60s. (KOLN)

Temperatures by Monday afternoon are expected to push back into the 90s across the state, but we’ll continue to add a few degrees as highs should push into the middle and upper 90s for a good portion of the state. There will be a weak frontal boundary across parts of northeastern Nebraska that will try and drop through the area that could turn our winds more to the north and northeast. This should hold back temperatures a few degrees for northeastern Nebraska with highs in the lower 90s expected.

Temperatures should generally sit in the mid to upper 90s as we start the work week on Monday. (KOLN)

The extended forecast continues to make this meteorologist sweat as temperatures will stay in the mid 90s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as we start the work week with mainly dry weather and plenty of sunshine. There will be a cold front approaching the area on Thursday and out ahead of that front, temperatures are forecast to push into the upper 90s and lower 100s across a good portion of central and eastern Nebraska - including Lincoln. The last time Lincoln reached triple digits was June 15th, 2018 and we’ve only reached that mark 10 times since 2013. Behind that front temperatures will be “cooler” but still hot on Friday with highs in the lower 90s. As the ridge of high pressure flattens, temperatures will continue to trend a bit cooler into Father’s Day weekend with highs in the 80s to near 90°. Our best chance for rain will likely come Thursday night and into the day on Friday as that cold front slowly pushes through the area. We’ll then keep some low end chances for rain in the forecast into next weekend as weak disturbances pass through the area.

An upper level ridge aloft will keep temperatures from the mid 90s to the lower 100s over the coming days with mainly dry weather. "Cooler" temperatures with more rain chances arrive for the second half of the week and into Father's Day weekend. (KOLN)

