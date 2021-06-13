Advertisement

Officials push Nebraska to complete long-delayed expressways

(KOLNKGIN)
By Associated Press
Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Officials in northeast Nebraska continue to press the state to complete its long-delayed system of four-lane expressways to connect every community larger than 15.000 people to an Interstate.

About 178 miles of the 600-mile system remains undone 33 years after the expressway system was launched back in 1988. Concerns about the projects prompted a group of state senators and a lobbying group of area businesses and cities, called 4 Lanes 4 Nebraska, to push for progress in the Legislature this spring.

Transportation Department officials say progress is being made even if it’s not coming as fast as some want.

