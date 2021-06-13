Advertisement

Parents of three girls killed in 2019 traffic crash sue Sarpy County

By Associated Press
Updated: 18 hours ago
GRETNA, Neb. (AP) - The parents of three girls killed in a traffic crash in 2019 are suing Sarpy County.

The lawsuit claims the design of the road where the girls were killed was deficient. The families want the county to fix Platteview Road and other parts of the county’s southern thoroughfare.

The lawsuit also challenges Nebraska’s $5 million cap on judgments against government entities. The lawsuit was filed by the families of 16-year-old Abigail Barth; 15-year-old Alexandria Minardi; and 16-year-old Addisyn Pfeifer, all of Gretna.

The families of a fourth girl who was killed and another who was injured did not join the lawsuit.

