Smith Helps Team USA to Arnold Palmer Cup Win

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska All-American Kate Smith finished 3-1 in her four matches to help Team USA to a 33-27 victory over Team International in the 25th annual Arnold Palmer Cup at Rich Harvest Farms in Sugar Grove, Illinois (June 11-13).

Smith, the 2021 Big Ten Conference Women’s Golf Champion, suffered her lone loss of the Arnold Palmer Cup with a 2&1 setback to Isabella Fierro (Mexico), a two-time WGCA All-American at Oklahoma State. Despite Smith’s setback to Fierro on the final day of competition, Team USA went 13-11 in 24 singles matches on Sunday to improve to 13-11-1 all-time against Team International in the Arnold Palmer Cup.

Smith, who completed one of the best collegiate careers in Nebraska women’s golf history, opened her appearance at the Arnold Palmer Cup by teaming with William Moll (Vanderbilt) for a victory in Mixed Fourball on Friday. She added a win with teammate Lauren Hartlage (Louisville) in Foursomes and another victory with Brad Reeves (Arizona) in Mixed Foursomes on Saturday.

A 2021 Husker graduate from Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, Smith will now turn her attention to competing in summer tour events. Her performance in winning the 2021 Big Ten Championship earned her an exemption into the Prasco Charity Championship on the Symetra Tour at TPC River’s Bend in Maineville, Ohio (June 21-27). Smith hopes to make other Symetra Tour appearances this summer.

In addition to becoming the first Husker men’s or women’s golfer to compete in the Arnold Palmer Cup, Smith was also the first Husker in history to participate in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship in 2021. The WGCA and Golfweek All-American was also Nebraska’s first Big Ten Champion and closed her collegiate career with the best individual stroke average in Husker women’s golf history.

