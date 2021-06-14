Advertisement

Bacon-based food truck opens in Lincoln

By Jared Austin
Updated: 10 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A food truck in Lincoln opened this week serving all of its food wrapped in bacon. Baconazing, LLC. is stationed mainly at Wicked Smoke off of W. O St.

The truck serves meatballs, french fries, hot dogs, wings and jalapeno poppers with alL items wrapped in bacon.

Owner and manager, Alicia Dieckhoff, said, “There are so many different and amazing ways to have bacon and no place serves bacon like that. Many people that love bacon, there needs to be a bacon joint.”

Dieckhoff said she sold around $20,000 worth of her own art to buy her truck and it’s been a dream of hers to own and manage her own food truck.

“I’ve had support from other food truck owners and helping me get it started. I’ve had a financial advisor literally sit with me and consult with me for 6+ hours,” Dieckhoff said.

As of Sunday, Baconazing has booked 20 different events over the next month. The truck is open most days from 11 am to 7 pm.

