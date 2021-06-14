Grand Island attempted murder suspect’s case moved to trial court

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man charged with attempted murder, assault and weapons charges is now going to trial court.

Thomas Franks, 24, is charged with Attempted Murder, First degree Assault and two counts of Use of a Deadly Weapon to commit a Felony.

He was charged after police arrested him for stabbing another man with a kitchen knife at a Grand Island used car parking lot May 24.

He’s also charged with First Degree Assault and First Degree False Imprisonment related to incidents which happened May 21. Franks is believed to have assaulted Daniel Muir that day near a convenience store in east Grand Island. Muir suffered a broken jaw.

On Friday Franks waived an evidence hearing in Hall County Court. The judge then transferred the case to Hall County District Court for possible trial.

A hearing on all six charges is scheduled in district court June 29. At that hearing Franks will be asked how he will plead to the charges.

The max combined penalties for convictions on the assault and false imprisonment crimes is 53 years.

