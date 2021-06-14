Great start for the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van as Superior & Sutton set records

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Both Superior and Sutton surpassed their goals in the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van on Monday. Neligh’s drive was held on June 8 and collected more than 1,000 Ibs.

In Superior, there were two big donations: Ideal Market donated 2,000 Ibs and Broadstone Memorial Hospital gave around 10,000 Ibs of food for the Nuckolls County Food Pantry.

In Sutton, it was a record setting day with over 11,000 Ibs. Carson Mau continues to volunteer his time. He has been helping with Can Care-a-Van since he was 5-years-old.

Below are results from Monday’s Can Care-a-Van.

Superior:

Goal: 4,000 lbs of food

Donated: 18,815 Ibs

The food from this stop benefits the Nuckolls County Food Pantry.

Sutton:

Goal: 5,000 lbs of food

Donated: 11,115 Ibs

The food from this stop benefits The Bread Box.

Neligh:

Goal: 1,000 lbs. of food

Donated: 1,060 Ibs

The food from this stop benefits the Antelope County Food Pantry.

The Can Care-a-Van will be in Crete, Aurora, Ord and Ainsworth on Tuesday.

View a list of stops, times and most needed items.

Thanks to our 10/11 Can Care-a-Van sponsors AAA Auto Club Group and Black Hills Energy for making this week possible.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.