Jeff Foxworthy, Nate Bargatze coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Comedians Jeff Foxworthy and Nate Bargatze are joining forces to perform at Pinnacle Bank arena in August.

The two comedians will perform at PBA on Saturday, August 21.

Tickets go on sale on June 18 at 10 a.m. Fan presales will begin June 16 at 10 a.m.

“Jeff Foxworthy is one of the most respected and successful comedians in the country. He is the largest selling comedy-recording artist in history, a multiple Grammy Award nominee, and bestselling author of more than 26 books,” a release says.

As for Bargatze, the release says “Fresh off the release of his highly anticipated 2nd Netflix special, The Greatest Average American, now streaming worldwide on Netflix, The Raincheck Tour will feature all-new material.”

