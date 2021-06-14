Knapton Finishes 5th at U.S. Olympic Diving Trials

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska All-American Abigail Knapton climbed to fifth in the final standings in the women’s platform diving competition at the U.S. Olympic Diving Team Trials on Sunday evening at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.

The 2021 Big Ten Champion in the platform event, Knapton moved up one spot in Sunday night’s final, finishing with a total of 930.30 over four rounds (prelims, quarterfinals, semifinals, finals).

A four-time first-team All-American on the platform, Knapton capped a strong showing at the U.S. Olympic Trials as the only diver to advance to the 12-person finals in both the platform and the three-meter springboard competition.

The graduate student from Omaha finished seventh in the three-meter dive on Saturday.Delaney Schnell won the platform event with a final score of 1,021.90 to claim a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team.

She will be joined by Katrina Young, who finished second with a total of 984.70. Young held off Murphy Bromberg for the final Olympic Team spot on platform by just 2.95 points, as Bromberg finished at 981.75. Jessica Parratto took fourth (973.75) as the only other diver to finish ahead of Knapton.

The Omaha Marian High School graduate has one season of eligibility remaining at Nebraska after earning her bachelor’s degree in psychology in May. Nebraska’s 2021 Female Athlete of the Year and Female Student-Athlete of the Year across all sports is a six-time All-American and two-time Big Ten Champion.

