LPD responds to burglary in southeast Lincoln

42-year-old Corrine Kucera
42-year-old Corrine Kucera
Updated: 17 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police were called to an investment property in the 2300 block of D Street after someone heard voices coming from inside a vacant property on Saturday around 8 p.m. 

According to LPD, when officers arrived on the scene, they located 42-year-old Corrine Kucera inside.  The property owner, a 72-year-old man, indicated that she did not have permission to be in the home.  She was arrested for Trespassing at that time. 

Officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of D Street on a burglary in a neighboring property owned by the same man on Sunday around 2 p.m.  The man reported that he came by his property to check security, and someone had broken a window to enter the property and removed vintage baseball cards and jewelry.  He also reported that someone had forced entry into a camper that had been parked behind the residence.

When officers checked the inside of the camper, they located Kucera inside.  Officers observed a prybar inside the camper that was used to gain entry.  Officers also located the stolen property from inside the home within Kucera’s belongings.  Officers also located a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue.

Kucera was arrested for Burglary, Possession of Burglar’s Tools, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. 

