LPD searching for suspect from robbery, arson case

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for the suspect tied to an incident from Friday morning.

LPD says officers and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called to an apartment just south of 14th & C Streets after 7 a.m. on a report of a fire. It was later discovered by authorities that a robbery had occurred prior to the fire being started.

Police say the suspect was inside a second floor apartment and displayed a hatchet and a handgun. That person demanded cash, but ended up stealing drugs. Sometime between the robbery and when the suspect left is when the fire was started.

LFR says the flames were contained to the living room and caused roughly $7,000 in damage.

No injuries took place during the incident.

How the fire was started remains unclear at this time. LPD says the investigation remains active.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.