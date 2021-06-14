Advertisement

LPD searching for suspect from robbery, arson case

LFR & LPD at the scene of a fire and robbery at an apartment near 14th & C Streets, Friday...
LFR & LPD at the scene of a fire and robbery at an apartment near 14th & C Streets, Friday morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are searching for the suspect tied to an incident from Friday morning.

LPD says officers and Lincoln Fire & Rescue were called to an apartment just south of 14th & C Streets after 7 a.m. on a report of a fire. It was later discovered by authorities that a robbery had occurred prior to the fire being started.

Police say the suspect was inside a second floor apartment and displayed a hatchet and a handgun. That person demanded cash, but ended up stealing drugs. Sometime between the robbery and when the suspect left is when the fire was started.

LFR says the flames were contained to the living room and caused roughly $7,000 in damage.

No injuries took place during the incident.

How the fire was started remains unclear at this time. LPD says the investigation remains active.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found at Pawnee Lake
UPDATE: Human remains found at Pawnee Lake identified
Parents of three girls killed in 2019 traffic crash sue Sarpy County
Man in critical condition after being shot in the face at party
Crete Police Department on the lookout for three potential-juvenile vandals
Nine-year-old Madalynn Stuck wants to make a difference, and she’s doing it by selling lemonade.
Lincoln girl sells lemonade, donates to drowning prevention & instrument rentals

Latest News

10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Temperatures should generally sit in the mid to upper 90s as we start the work week on Monday.
Monday Forecast: Staying hot to start the week
Bacon-based food truck opens in Lincoln.
Bacon based food truck opens in Lincoln
Bacon-based food truck opens in Lincoln
Bacon-based food truck opens in Lincoln