Man shot in the face at party is fighting for his life

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a man who was shot in the face this weekend is still in the hospital with life threatening injuries.

According to LPD, officers were called to a party near 61st Street and Cleveland Avenue Saturday around 4 a.m. because of a fight involving dozens of people. During the fight, a 31-year-old man was shot in the face.

Police officers provided medical aid until Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived and transported him to a local hospital.

LPD investigators found multiple shell casings at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

