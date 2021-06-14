Advertisement

Man shot in the face at party is fighting for his life

By 10/11 NOW
Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a man who was shot in the face this weekend is still in the hospital with life threatening injuries.

According to LPD, officers were called to a party near 61st Street and Cleveland Avenue Saturday around 4 a.m. because of a fight involving dozens of people. During the fight, a 31-year-old man was shot in the face.

Police officers provided medical aid until Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived and transported him to a local hospital.

LPD investigators found multiple shell casings at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carly Schaaf
‘Suspicious’ death of missing Lincoln woman still under investigation, police say
42-year-old Corrine Kucera
LPD responds to burglary in southeast Lincoln
LFR & LPD at the scene of a fire and robbery at an apartment near 14th & C Streets, Friday...
LPD searching for suspect from robbery, arson case
Bacon-based food truck opens in Lincoln
Bacon-based food truck opens in Lincoln

Latest News

10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!
Temperatures should generally sit in the lower to middle 90s for eastern Nebraska on Tuesday...
Tuesday Forecast: Staying hot with even hotter weather looming later this week
Energy companies offer tips for saving money on your cooling bill
Energy companies offer options to save money on your cooling bill
Sheriff’s office: Two drowned in crash into Nebraska canal
Staff puts together the U.S. Drought Monitor in Hardin Hall at UNL.
National Drought Mitigation Center helps states prepare for drought