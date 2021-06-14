Advertisement

‘Suspicious’ death of missing Lincoln woman still under investigation, police say

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 14, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities still have not determined the manner and cause of death of 23-year-old Carly Schaaf.

Lincoln Police Interim Chief Brian Jackson said they are keeping the details of this investigation close to their chest but insist there is no danger to the general public.

Schaaf’s body was found at Pawnee Lake on Thursday. Jackson said they received tips that led them to search several areas including Pawnee Lake. Due to the evidence found at the scene, investigators consider the death suspicious.

Carly was reported missing by her mother on May 19.

Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner said Schaaf’s body was found in an overgrown area of Pawnee Lake. Sheriff Wagner would not comment on the condition of the body found.

This investigation is ongoing, and LPD encourages anyone with information to call 402-441-6000, the 24-hour tip line at 402-441- 9903, or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Remains Found near Pawnee Lake
Remains Found near Pawnee Lake(1011 NOW)

