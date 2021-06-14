NSP, NDOT urge safe travel after tragic week on Nebraska roads

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging all motorists to travel safety after a tragic week on Nebraska roadways.

According to officials, there have been 94 roadway fatalities across Nebraska in 2021, compared to an average of 91 during the previous five years. Many of the fatality crashes that occurred last week remain under investigation by various law enforcement agencies.

“This past week, 15 people lost their lives in traffic crashes across Nebraska,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the NSP. “Every life lost is a tragedy, and this past week should serve as a stark reminder for everyone of how critical it is to drive safely.”

Officials said the circumstances of every crash are different, but there are steps that any motorist can take to reduce the potential for serious injury or fatality crashes. Those actions include obeying traffic laws, following posted speed limits, always driving sober, avoiding distractions and wearing a seat belt.

“Every traffic fatality has devastating impacts on the communities and families left behind. As summer hits full swing and people across the state begin to enjoy travel again, there is increased traffic on roadways,” said NDOT Director John Selmer. “We want everyone to be able to enjoy this summer safely. Please remember to plan your trip in advance, practice patience, and to always buckle up.”

Any motorist who needs assistance on the road or would like to report a dangerous driver can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555. Motorists can also view real-time road information, including the location of constructions zones or active crash responses on the Nebraska 511 System, via the Nebraska 511 app or at 511.nebraska.gov.

