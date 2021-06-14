Pipeline foes ask Nebraska to revoke project land easements

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Opponents of the Keystone XL pipeline are asking Nebraska state regulators to revoke the land easements granted to the company across private land now that the project has officially been scrapped.

Attorneys for Bold Nebraska and the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska made the request in a letter to the Nebraska Public Service Commission, which approved the pipeline’s proposed route in 2017. Attorneys Ken Winston and Brad Jolly say the commission has an obligation to protect the property rights of landowners that are threatened as long as the route approval remains in effect.

The attorneys say the current situation with developer TC Energy limits landowners’ ability to use and develop their property and has a negative impact on its economic viability.

