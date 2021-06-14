Advertisement

Texas high school quarterback commits to Huskers

By 10/11 NOW
Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Texas high school quarterback, Richard Torres, tweeted on Monday that he is coming to join Scott Frost and the Huskers as part of their 2022 recruiting class.

“I want to thank every single coach who has recruited me in this long and very tough recruiting process. With that being said I would like to announce that I will be committing to the University of Nebraska,” said Torres.

The three star quarterback from San Antonio’s Southside high school threw for more than 1,100 yards and 18 touchdowns in just seven games of action as a junior. He also rushed for 276 yards and five TDs, and was named district offensive MVP.

Torres visited Lincoln early this month and chose the Huskers after fielding interest from Kansas State, Utah and Washington, among others.

