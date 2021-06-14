Tuesday Forecast: Staying hot with even hotter weather looming later this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More of the same is expected as we head into the day on Tuesday as the forecast stays hot with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday and Thursday are days of concern this week as temperatures are forecast to build into the upper 90s and lower 100s across the area. Thankfully, dew points aren’t expected to be exceedingly high, but with dew points in the lower to middle 60s we could see heat index values between 100° and 105° later this week. It will be especially important to take care of yourself and others during this very hot stretch of weather. Heat kills more people every year that any other weather related phenomena - so please take care of yourself and if you can, your neighbors over the coming days. Also please remember to NEVER leave kids, pets, or elderly in locked vehicles. That will be especially important over the coming days with temperatures potentially reaching the triple digits. Temperatures inside that locked car could become fatal in just minutes.

Partly to mostly sunny Tuesday and hot. Highs in the low to mid 90s with an east to southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Temperatures on Wednesday will continue to climb with highs across the state ranging from the mid 90s to the mid 100s. Heat index values could potentially reach between 100° and 105° at times as dew points should generally sit in the lower to middle 60s.

Thursday will be the hottest day of the week with record highs possible for many areas in central and eastern Nebraska. Ahead of an approaching cold front, temperatures will spike into the lower 100s for much of central and eastern Nebraska with actual air temperatures potentially reaching between 100° and 105°. The record high for Lincoln on Thursday is 101° set back in 1918. Now there’s still potential changes that could come to the forecast later this week, so make sure you stay tuned for later updates. One thing that could impact the forecast for the day on Thursday is if that cold front moves through the area sooner than expected which would likely lead to temperatures only reaching the middle and upper 90s as opposed to the 100s.

As far as chances for rain are concerned, we could see a few isolated showers or storms in eastern Nebraska into Monday evening, but any severe weather is expected to stay across the western parts of the state where a marginal risk for severe is in place.

While there could be some spotty, hit or miss showers or storms on Tuesday and Wednesday, our best chance for rain in Lincoln and eastern Nebraska will likely come into Thursday night as that cold front pushes through the area. There could also be some strong to severe storms possible as that front moves through. Behind the front, “cooler” weather is expected for Friday and into Father’s Day weekend. Look for highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. As the upper level ridge that will bring us the heat early this week breaks down later this week, it will also allow for more rain chances to creep into the forecast for this weekend and into early next week.

