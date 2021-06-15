Another Grand Island man convicted of sex trafficking

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man accused of drugging and beating women he sold for sex has been convicted on two felony charges.

34-year-old Hassan Aden was convicted Tuesday on two counts of felony Labor/Sex trafficking. His trial on the charges began June 10. Aden’s sentencing date is pending.

Aden and 31-year-old Mohamuud Gurre of Grand Island, were arrested in May 2020 after an investigation into a sex trafficking scheme in which multiple women were brought into a house near downtown Grand Island and sold to local men for sex. Court records indicate that Aden and Gurre drugged and beat the women if they refused sex with their customers. The records indicate that in at least one case, a woman said Gurre threatened her children if she didn’t cooperate.

Gurre was also convicted of felony sex trafficking and was sentenced to 35-40 years in March.

Court records indicate the crimes occurred between December 2018 and September 2019.

Police request that anyone with information on human trafficking contact them at 308-385-5400 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to Be Free (233733).

If victims don’t want to talk to police, they can contact the Crisis Center in Grand Island at (308) 381-0555.

