Advertisement

Another Grand Island man convicted of sex trafficking

Hassan Aden will be sentenced for two convictions of sex trafficking.
Hassan Aden will be sentenced for two convictions of sex trafficking.(Hall County Jail)
By Mark Baumert
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man accused of drugging and beating women he sold for sex has been convicted on two felony charges.

34-year-old Hassan Aden was convicted Tuesday on two counts of felony Labor/Sex trafficking. His trial on the charges began June 10. Aden’s sentencing date is pending.

Aden and 31-year-old Mohamuud Gurre of Grand Island, were arrested in May 2020 after an investigation into a sex trafficking scheme in which multiple women were brought into a house near downtown Grand Island and sold to local men for sex. Court records indicate that Aden and Gurre drugged and beat the women if they refused sex with their customers. The records indicate that in at least one case, a woman said Gurre threatened her children if she didn’t cooperate.

Gurre was also convicted of felony sex trafficking and was sentenced to 35-40 years in March.

Court records indicate the crimes occurred between December 2018 and September 2019.

Police request that anyone with information on human trafficking contact them at 308-385-5400 or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP or INFO to Be Free (233733).

If victims don’t want to talk to police, they can contact the Crisis Center in Grand Island at (308) 381-0555.

Copyright 2020 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people from Nebraska were seriously injured when a boat exploded Tuesday at the Lake of...
Five Nebraskans suffer injuries in boat explosion at Lake of the Ozarks
Nebraska teen dies after trying to swim across Missouri River
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Man steals woman’s car while pumping gas; suspect & car still missing
42-year-old Corrine Kucera
LPD responds to burglary in southeast Lincoln

Latest News

Huskers versus Huskers
Husker Athletics prepares for new laws around NIL
Pinnacle Bank Arena, Pinewood Bowl gearing up for summer shows
University leaders discuss NIL and having athletes get paid for it.
NIL and getting athletes paid
Abel Lee Keil, 5.
AMBER Alert canceled, boy found safe, suspects in custody
A new study from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows that growing the dairy industry, to...
Local farmers encourage growth of Nebraska’s dairy industry