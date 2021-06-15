Bellevue dad headed to trial over deaths of two children

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bellevue man arrested in California after his two children were found dead in his home is facing a trial.

On Monday, Adam Price waived his preliminary hearing set for Tuesday. He is charged with two counts of felony child abuse or neglect resulting in death.

Price’s children, 3-year-old Theodore and 5-year-old Emily, were found dead in his home during a welfare check last month.

The cause of death is still under investigation, the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office said Monday, but police are calling it a homicide.

