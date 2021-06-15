Big Red Blitz set for June 16

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Big Red Blitz presented by FNBO is set to return on Wednesday, June 16, with Husker coaches and athletic staff members visiting 20 cities and towns across Nebraska. FNBO is the Official Bank of Husker Nation.

Athletic Director Bill Moos, Head Football Coach Scott Frost, members of the football coaching staff, and several other Nebraska head coaches will canvas the state to meet and greet Husker fans.

The first version of the Big Red Blitz occurred in May of 2019, and last year’s Big Red Blitz was not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moos looks forward to the Husker staff returning to all corners of the Cornhusker State.

“It has been far too long since we have been able to travel the state for an event like the Big Red Blitz,” Moos said. “Our coaches and staff look forward to this exciting opportunity to hit visit all parts of the state and spend time with our great fans. It is memorable to visit various towns and see the pride our people have in their hometowns, the state of Nebraska and the Huskers.”

The Big Red Blitz presented by FNBO is tentatively scheduled to include 10 groups of coaches and staff each visiting two locations. Each group will make its first stop for a mid-day event, followed by a late afternoon event at its second town. All Big Red Blitz events are free to the public.

Towns scheduled for the 2021 Big Red Blitz include Alliance, Broken Bow, Chadron, Columbus, David City, Fremont, Grand Island, Hastings, Holdrege, Imperial, Kearney, Lexington, Loup City, Norfolk, North Platte, Ogallala, Scottsbluff, South Sioux City, Valentine and West Point.

Below is updated information on coaches and staff for tomorrow’s Big Red Blitz presented by FNBO. The 10 groups will hit 20 cities and towns across Nebraska on Wednesday:

Group 1:

Alliance: 11 a.m. MT Newberry’s (110 West 4th Street)

Scottsbluff: 3 p.m. MT Gering Civic Center (1050 M Street)

Coaches/Staff: Athletic Director Bill Moos, Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach Armon Gates, Head Wrestling Coach Mark Manning

Emcee: Mattie Fowler, Huskers Athletic Fund, Huskers Radio Network Softball Analyst

Group 2

Chadron: 11 a.m. MT Country Kitchen Restaurant (1250 West 10th Street)

Valentine: 4 p.m. CT Bolo Brewing Company (420 East 1st Street)

Coaches/Staff: Assistant Football Coach Tony Tuioti, Associate Head Volleyball Coach Tyler Hildebrand, Director of Performance Nutrition Dave Ellis

Emcee: Jessica Coody, Huskers Radio Network

Group 3

Ogallala: 11 a.m. MT Open Range Grill (1108 North Spruce Street)

Imperial: 3 p.m. MT Broken Arrow Cellars (73892 332 Avenue)

Coaches/Staff: Football Offensive Coordinator Matt Lubick, Special Assistant to Head Men’s Basketball Coach Doc Sadler, Garrett Klassy, Senior Deputy Athletic Director

Emcee: Garrett Klassy; Joe Petsick, Assistant Professor of Practice in Management, UNL College of Business

Group 4

North Platte: 11:30 a.m. CT North Platte Community College Gymnasium (601 W. State Farm Road)

Kearney: 2:30 p.m. CT Younes Conference Center South (416 West Talmadge Road)

Coaches/Staff: Head Football Coach Scott Frost, Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach Nate Loenser, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Development Ben Murray

Emcee: Greg Sharpe, Huskers Radio Network Football and Baseball Play-by-Play

Group 5

Columbus: Noon CT Frankfort Square (13th Street and 26th Avenue)

David City: 4 p.m. CT Butler County Fair Grounds (62 L Street)

Coaches/Staff: Women’s Basketball Head Coach Amy Williams, Football Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander, Assistant Football Coach Mario Verduzco

Emcee: Jeff Griesch, Athletic Communications/Huskers Radio Network Women’s Basketball Analyst

Group 6

Grand Island: Noon CT Bosselman Conference Center (700 East Stolley Park Road)

Hastings: 4 p.m. CT Lochland Country Club (601 West Lochland Road)

Coaches/Staff: Men’s Basketball Head Coach Fred Hoiberg, Assistant Football Coach Travis Fisher, Senior Deputy Athletic Director John Johnson

Emcee: Kent Pavelka, Huskers Radio Network Men’s Basketball Play-by-Play

Group 7

Norfolk: Noon CT Midtown Events Center (1102 Riverside Boulevard)

Fremont: 4 p.m. CT Christensen Field Auditorium (1914 Christensen Field Road)

Coaches/Staff: Assistant Football Coach Greg Austin, Assistant Football Coach Mike Dawson, Associate Athletic Director for Football Matt Davison, Head Bowling Coach Paul Klempa

Emcee: Matt Davison, Huskers Radio Network Football Analyst

Group 8

Lexington: Noon CT The Nautical Rose at Johnson Lake (2 Lakeview Acres Drive, #13)

Holdrege: 4 p.m. CT JB Sport’s Bar and Grill (302 East Avenue)

Coaches/Staff: Assistant Football Coach Sean Beckton, Men’s Basketball Director of Player Development Buzzy Caruthers

Emcee: Brenden Stai, Huskers Athletic Fund/Huskers Radio Network

Group 9

Loup City: Noon CT Loup City Community Center (803 O Street)

Broken Bow: 4:30 p.m. CT Kinkaider Brewing (43860 Paulsen Road)

Coaches/Staff: Assistant Football Coach Ryan Held, Senior Offensive Analyst Ron Brown

Emcee: Keith Zimmer, Senior Associate AD/Life Skills

Group 10

So. Sioux City: Noon CT Covington Links Golf Course (497 Golf Road)

West Point: 3 p.m. CT West Point High School (1200 E Washington Street)

Coaches/Staff: Football Assistant Coach Barrett Ruud, Associate Women’s Basketball Head Coach Chuck Love, Baseball Head Coach Will Bolt

Emcee: Derek Engelbart, Assistant General Manager of Huskers Athletic Partners

