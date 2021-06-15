Advertisement

College World Series opening weekend schedule

By Joe Nugent
Updated: Jun. 14, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The weekend is set after Mississippi State and Virginia clinched the last two spots in the College World Series. It will begin Saturday at 1 p.m. with North Carolina State - Stanford. Then at 6 p.m. Arizona - Vanderbilt. Two teams with a ton of success at TD Ameritrade Park. The Commodores are the defending champions and nobody has a better winning percentage inside the ballpark than the Wildcats who are 10-3.

Sunday Virginia will face Tennessee at 1 p.m. A homecoming of sorts for the Cavaliers Head Coach Brian O’Connor who was an assistant coach at Creighton. The weekend wraps up with Mississippi State - Texas. The Longhorns are the highest seed left, at number two, after the top seed Arkansas lost to North Carolina State in their super regional.

