Country singer Riley Green added to Adams County Fairfest line-up

By Mark Baumert
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Adams County Fairfest announced a change to its entertainment lineup Tuesday.

Country singer Riley Green will perform at the fair Friday night July 16. The fair announced Green to replace Dylan Scott who had to cancel due to a scheduling conflict.

Green debuted in 2018 with the release of his EP, “In A Truck Right Now.” It was then that Green introduced his mixture of outlaw-rebellion and respect for tradition across his self-penned four tracks, including his debut No. 1 hit single “There Was This Girl.” His full length debut album DIFFERENT ‘ROUND HERE’ was released in 2019 and produced GOLDcertified single “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.” Highlighted by his Southern roots and relatability, he co-wrote each track offering a perspective Rolling Stone describes as “Drinks-inthe-air” Nineties country at an Alabama vs. Auburn tailgate.”

This year’s fair also features the vocal group Home Free, country singer Gary Allan and country group Little Texas.

This year’s fair runs from July 14-18 at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Hastings.

For schedules and tickets visit the Adams County Fairgrounds website.

