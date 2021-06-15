Energy companies offer options to save money on your cooling bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Although LES isn’t expecting any outages from extreme heat as we did for the extreme cold in February, bills are expected to go up with people using AC units around the clock. But there are ways to stay cool and also save money.

LES said people should set their AC units at 78 degrees. And if you do this among other things, LES said you’ll see the benefits from it on your monthly bill.

“Every degree that you raise your thermostat, you can save 3 to 5% on your cooling costs,” said Jay Stoa, Energy Services Specialist at LES.

LES said that can save the average person $5 to $10 a month in cooling costs. If you’re also using a ceiling or oscillating fan with the thermostat set higher than usual.

“It’ll actually make it feel 2 to 4 degrees cooler than it actually is in the surrounding air,” said Stoa.

But, if you keep your house set at even 75 degrees with this week’s heat,

“That air conditioner is not going to shut off,” said Stoa. “It’s not designed to keep that temperature with that extreme of temperatures.”

Officials said people should also keep their drapes and curtains closed on the side where the sun is. Black Hills Energy said it’s also important to check your indoor air filters.

“A clean unit will actually reduce usage by 15%,” said Matt Morrissey, gas operator supervisor, Black Hills Energy.

And don’t forget about the ones outside the home.

“The cottonwood trees, we have all the cotton coming down and that’s the #1 culprit of all of those coils outside being plugged,” said Morrissey.

Energy companies also recommend you don’t use both a stove or over during the day, as it’ll make the AC unit work harder to keep your home cooler.

Officials with LES and Black Hills recommend people either stick to using the microwave, grilling or going out to eat this week.

