LPD: Man driving wrong way down one-way street arrested, possibly under the influence

Mack Branch
Mack Branch(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Updated: 15 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man who they say was driving the wrong direction down a one-way street near downtown and showed signs of being under the influence.

Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, an officer saw a black 2002 Mitsubishi Montero northbound on S 16th Street from D Street, which is the wrong way down a one-way street.

LPD said the officer initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, 34-year-old Mack Branch.

According to police, the officer observed Branch showing signs that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Officers said Branch failed a preliminary breath test and was found to have a 15-year license revocation as well.

After Branch was taken into custody, officers said they found a loaded .22 caliber handgun on the floor of the driver’s seat of the car.

Branch was found to be a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm, according to police.

Branch was taken into custody and transported to jail.

LPD said once at jail, he refused to provide a breath sample to the officer for a formal test of his alcohol level.

Branch was arrested and is facing refusal to submit to test with two prior convictions charges, driving without ignition interlock charges, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, driving during revocation subsequent offense, carrying a concealed weapon charges and wrong way on a one way charges.

