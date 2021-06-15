Advertisement

LPD: Man steals woman’s car while pumping gas; suspect & car still missing

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department said a man stole a woman’s car while she was filling it with gas.

On Tuesday, around 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to the U-Stop near 27th Street and I-80 for a robbery.

According to police, a 19-year-old woman told officers that while she was filling her car at the gas pumps, a man approached her, pointed a gun and demanded she give him her car.

LPD said the man hit the woman in the face with the gun after she screamed and tried getting away from him.

Officers canvassed the area and processed the scene for evidence. LPD said they’ve requested video from the business to be analyzed.

The woman went to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Officers are still searching for the man and stolen car. According to police, the car is a 2009 grey Volkswagen Passat license plate: 43-L308.

This investigation is ongoing, and LPD encourages anyone with information to call (402) 441-6000 or make an anonymous report to Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

