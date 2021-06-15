Advertisement

LSO: Woman’s credit cards stolen from car while out at Wilderness Park

Lancaster County Sheriff's Office
Lancaster County Sheriff's Office(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Updated: 15 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office are warning people to hide their belongings and lock their car doors.

Monday night, around 7:30 p.m., deputies took a report of a burglary at a Wilderness Park parking lot, off Pioneers Boulevard.

According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, a woman was out walking but had left her fanny pack in her car.

Sheriff Wagner said the woman’s fanny pack with credit cards was stolen and while she was still at the park, she received an alert that her credit cards had been used.

LSO said the woman’s credit cards were used at three different locations totaling $1,000.

Sheriff Wagner is reminding the community to hide valuables and lock your doors. If you see something suspicious, call 911.

